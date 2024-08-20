PHOTO: Ten-wheeler truck knocks down power lines, leaving hundreds without power in Marilao | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Ten-wheeler truck knocks down power lines, leaving hundreds without power in Marilao

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Workers clear out debris and replace electric lines and posts knocked down by a ten-wheeler truck through a domino effect in Brgy. Lambakin, Marilao, Bulacan on August 20, 2024. The Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) aims to restore power to around 700 homes affected by the incident within the day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
