Padilla apologizes, clarifies remarks on marital sex during Senate hearing | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Padilla apologizes, clarifies remarks on marital sex during Senate hearing

Padilla apologizes, clarifies remarks on marital sex during Senate hearing

Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 19, 2024 12:39 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
senator
|
Robin Padilla
|
Padilla
|
Lorna Kapunan
|
couple
|
sex
|
marital rape
|
marriage
|
sexual assault
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.