Over 40 LGUs suspend face-to-face classes due to Taal smog | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Over 40 LGUs suspend face-to-face classes due to Taal smog

Over 40 LGUs suspend face-to-face classes due to Taal smog

Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 19, 2024 02:25 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Walang Pasok
|
Taal
|
smog
|
vog
|
weather
|
volcano
|
Taal Volcano
|
Bulkang Taal
|
school
|
education
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.