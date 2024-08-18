Government repatriates Filipinos from Lebanon as fighting intensifies | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Government repatriates Filipinos from Lebanon as fighting intensifies

Government repatriates Filipinos from Lebanon as fighting intensifies

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
OFW
|
Lebanon
|
DMW
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Hezbollah
|
Israeli
|
Hans Leo Cacdac
|
Beirut
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.