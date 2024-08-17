Not just for high officials: Duterte bill makes hair follicle tests the standard for screening | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Not just for high officials: Duterte bill makes hair follicle tests the standard for screening
Not just for high officials: Duterte bill makes hair follicle tests the standard for screening
Jonathan de Santos, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 17, 2024 02:18 PM PHT
|
Updated Aug 17, 2024 02:48 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Drug tests
|
Paolo Duterte
|
Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act
|
Dangerous Drugs Board
|
Civil Service Commission
|
Commission on Higher Education
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.