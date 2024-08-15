PHOTO: Singaporean President Tharman in Manila for 3-day visit | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PHOTO: Singaporean President Tharman in Manila for 3-day visit
PHOTO: Singaporean President Tharman in Manila for 3-day visit
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 15, 2024 05:47 PM PHT
Read More:
Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam
|
Tharman
|
Manila
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.