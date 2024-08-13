Did gov’t mishandle funds? COA will report if true, says Angara | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Did gov’t mishandle funds? COA will report if true, says Angara
Did gov’t mishandle funds? COA will report if true, says Angara
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 13, 2024 05:12 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Sara Duterte
|
Sonny Angara
|
COA
|
Commission on Audit
|
DepEd
|
Department of Education
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.