Senate ratifies final version of proposed Self-Reliant Defense Posture Act | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Senate ratifies final version of proposed Self-Reliant Defense Posture Act

Senate ratifies final version of proposed Self-Reliant Defense Posture Act

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
Self-Reliant Defense Posture Act
|
defense
|
national defense
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.