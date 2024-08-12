Senate ratifies final version of proposed Self-Reliant Defense Posture Act | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Senate ratifies final version of proposed Self-Reliant Defense Posture Act
Senate ratifies final version of proposed Self-Reliant Defense Posture Act
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 12, 2024 05:38 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Senate
|
Self-Reliant Defense Posture Act
|
defense
|
national defense
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.