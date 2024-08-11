Nerves, superstition mark 2nd day of UPCAT 2024 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Nerves, superstition mark 2nd day of UPCAT 2024

Nerves, superstition mark 2nd day of UPCAT 2024

ABS-CBN News, Jessie Cruzat
 | 
Updated Aug 11, 2024 02:27 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
education
|
higher education
|
UPCAT
|
UPCAT 2024
|
University of the Philippines
|
college admissions exam
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.