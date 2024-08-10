China’s research vessel spotted in oil-rich Recto Bank | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
China’s research vessel spotted in oil-rich Recto Bank
China’s research vessel spotted in oil-rich Recto Bank
Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 10, 2024 12:32 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Recto Bank
|
Reed Bank
|
West Philippine Sea
|
Ray Powell
|
Ke Xue San Hao
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.