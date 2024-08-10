China’s research vessel spotted in oil-rich Recto Bank | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

China’s research vessel spotted in oil-rich Recto Bank

China’s research vessel spotted in oil-rich Recto Bank

Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Recto Bank
|
Reed Bank
|
West Philippine Sea
|
Ray Powell
|
Ke Xue San Hao
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.