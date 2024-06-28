Foreigners snapping up lands in Philippines, may threaten food security: Palace anti-crime body
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Foreigners snapping up lands in Philippines, may threaten food security: Palace anti-crime body
Foreigners snapping up lands in Philippines, may threaten food security: Palace anti-crime body
Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News
Published Jun 28, 2024 10:22 AM PHT
|
Updated Jun 28, 2024 02:07 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
land
|
PAOCC
|
foreigners buying land
|
food security
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.