Palace says Marcos stance on ICC remains clear, consistent

More
ABS-CBN News
News
News
Palace says Marcos stance on ICC remains clear, consistent
Palace says Marcos stance on ICC remains clear, consistent
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Marcos
|
Duterte
|
ICC
|
DOJ
|
drug war
|
ANC
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.