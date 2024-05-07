Teachers' group asks DepEd for additional budget for conduct of graduation, moving-up ceremonies

More
ABS-CBN News
News
News
Teachers' group asks DepEd for additional budget for conduct of graduation, moving-up ceremonies
Teachers' group asks DepEd for additional budget for conduct of graduation, moving-up ceremonies
Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated May 07, 2024 08:22 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
DepEd
|
Department of Education
|
graduation
|
ACT Teachers
|
Alliance of Concerned Teachers
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.