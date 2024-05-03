China water cannon attacks vs Philippine vessels 'irresponsible': US Defense chief
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
China water cannon attacks vs Philippine vessels 'irresponsible': US Defense chief
China water cannon attacks vs Philippine vessels 'irresponsible': US Defense chief
Reuters
Published May 03, 2024 12:55 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
china
|
south china seam
|
beijing
|
lloyd austin
|
water cannon
|
gilbert teodoro
|
anc promo
|
mutual defense treaty
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.