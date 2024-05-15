Comelec says no petition of protest or quo warranto petition filed against Bamban mayor

More
ABS-CBN News
News
News
Comelec says no petition of protest or quo warranto petition filed against Bamban mayor
Comelec says no petition of protest or quo warranto petition filed against Bamban mayor
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Comelec
|
Commission on Elections
|
Alice Guo
|
Bamban
|
Tarlac
|
POGO
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.