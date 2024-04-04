SC allows flexible hours for court personnel as heat index rises

ADVERTISEMENT

More
News
News
SC allows flexible hours for court personnel as heat index rises
SC allows flexible hours for court personnel as heat index rises
Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Supreme Court
|
PAGASA
|
extreme heat
|
flexible work hours
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.