Pinakamataas na temperatura ngayong 2024, pumalo sa 40 degrees Celsius
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Pinakamataas na temperatura ngayong 2024, pumalo sa 40 degrees Celsius
Pinakamataas na temperatura ngayong 2024, pumalo sa 40 degrees Celsius
ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 16, 2024 07:32 PM PHT
Read More:
Tagalog news
|
weather
|
heat
|
PAGASA
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.