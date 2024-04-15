Marcos Jr says inclusion of Japan in Balikatan exercises a good move

ADVERTISEMENT

More
News
News
Marcos Jr says inclusion of Japan in Balikatan exercises a good move
Marcos Jr says inclusion of Japan in Balikatan exercises a good move
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ferdinand marcos jr
|
bongbong marcos
|
japan
|
balikatan
|
anc promo
|
united states
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.