Lawmaker wants Duterte summoned over 'gentlemen’s agreement' with China

ADVERTISEMENT

More
News
News
Lawmaker wants Duterte summoned over 'gentlemen’s agreement' with China
Lawmaker wants Duterte summoned over 'gentlemen’s agreement' with China
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
House of Representatives
|
West Philippine Sea
|
China
|
Ayungin Shoal
|
gentlemen’s agreement
|
probe
|
ANC
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.