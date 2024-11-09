Gov’t grants rice aid for military, uniformed personnel | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Gov’t grants rice aid for military, uniformed personnel
Gov’t grants rice aid for military, uniformed personnel
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 10, 2024 01:51 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Rice aid
|
Military
|
Government
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.