Envoy advises illegal Filipino immigrants to leave US voluntarily after Trump win | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Envoy advises illegal Filipino immigrants to leave US voluntarily after Trump win
Envoy advises illegal Filipino immigrants to leave US voluntarily after Trump win
Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 08, 2024 01:21 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
US elections
|
Babes Romualdez
|
immigration
|
migrants
|
US
|
Biden
|
Trump
|
Donald Trump
|
Kamala Harris
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.