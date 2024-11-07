Duterte's ex-bodyguard denies Davao Death Squad reward system | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Duterte's ex-bodyguard denies Davao Death Squad reward system
Duterte's ex-bodyguard denies Davao Death Squad reward system
Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 08, 2024 07:53 AM PHT
|
Updated Nov 08, 2024 07:56 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSnews
|
War on drugs
|
Quad Comm
|
House of Representatives
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
Sonny Buenaventura
|
Davao Death Squad
|
Arturo Lascañas
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.