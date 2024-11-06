Imee says friendship with VP Sara intact despite tirades | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Imee says friendship with VP Sara intact despite tirades
Imee says friendship with VP Sara intact despite tirades
Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 06, 2024 02:25 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
imee marcos
|
sara duterte
|
bongbong marcos
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.