Sara Duterte's chief of staff left PH amid funds probe: House panel | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Sara Duterte's chief of staff left PH amid funds probe: House panel
Sara Duterte's chief of staff left PH amid funds probe: House panel
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 05, 2024 01:47 PM PHT
Read More:
Sara Duterte
|
Zuleika Lopez
|
House of Representatives
|
Office of the Vice President
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.