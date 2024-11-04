Finger of PH Navy seaman injured in resupply mission to Ayungin reattached, says AFP chief | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Finger of PH Navy seaman injured in resupply mission to Ayungin reattached, says AFP chief

Finger of PH Navy seaman injured in resupply mission to Ayungin reattached, says AFP chief

Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Jeffrey Facundo
|
Philippine Navy
|
China
|
West Philippine Sea
|
Chinese Coast Guard
|
Romeo Brawner
|
AFP
|
Armed Forces of the Philippines
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.