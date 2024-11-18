Pepito weakens ahead of Philippine exit; heavy rains still possible | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Pepito weakens ahead of Philippine exit; heavy rains still possible

Pepito weakens ahead of Philippine exit; heavy rains still possible

Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Pepito
|
storm
|
typhoon
|
super typhoon
|
weather
|
weather news
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.