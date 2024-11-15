VP Duterte says dad was 'best dramatic actor' in House Quad Comm session | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
VP Duterte says dad was 'best dramatic actor' in House Quad Comm session
VP Duterte says dad was 'best dramatic actor' in House Quad Comm session
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 15, 2024 10:42 PM PHT
|
Updated Nov 15, 2024 10:56 PM PHT
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
Sara Duterte
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
Joel Chua
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.