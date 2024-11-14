Faster commute eyed in LRT-1 extension project | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Faster commute eyed in LRT-1 extension project
Faster commute eyed in LRT-1 extension project
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 14, 2024 08:38 PM PHT
Read More:
LRT-1’s Cavite Extension Project Phase 1
|
LRT- 1
|
PITX
|
commuting
|
Metro Manila
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.