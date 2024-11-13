VP Duterte balik-Senado para ilaban ang 2025 OVP budget; pagdinig tumagal lang ng 10 minuto | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
VP Duterte balik-Senado para ilaban ang 2025 OVP budget; pagdinig tumagal lang ng 10 minuto
VP Duterte balik-Senado para ilaban ang 2025 OVP budget; pagdinig tumagal lang ng 10 minuto
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 13, 2024 07:42 PM PHT
Read More:
Sara Duterte
|
Office of the Vice President
|
OVP budget
|
Senate
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
war on drugs
|
House quad committee
|
ICC
|
International Criminal Court
|
Tagalog News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.