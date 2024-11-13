Sara Duterte no longer expects fairness from House, says probes are political persecution | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Sara Duterte no longer expects fairness from House, says probes are political persecution

Sara Duterte no longer expects fairness from House, says probes are political persecution

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 13, 2024 05:17 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
House of Representatives
|
Sara Duterte
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
rule of law
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.