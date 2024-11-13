Duterte vows to raise P1M to for cops implicated in drug war | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Duterte vows to raise P1M to for cops implicated in drug war

Duterte vows to raise P1M to for cops implicated in drug war

Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSnews
|
House Quad Comm
|
War on drugs
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
Dan Fernandez
|
Robert Ace Barbers
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.