3 dams in Luzon continue to release water; more expected to open gates | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

3 dams in Luzon continue to release water; more expected to open gates

3 dams in Luzon continue to release water; more expected to open gates

Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
NDRRMC
|
Office of Civil Defense
|
Typhoon Ofel
|
PAGASA
|
dams
|
La Mesa Dam
|
Magat Dam
|
Biga Dam
|
Ambuklao Dam
|
Ipo Dam
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.