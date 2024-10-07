PAGASA: Habagat season ends; amihan coming soon | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PAGASA: Habagat season ends; amihan coming soon
PAGASA: Habagat season ends; amihan coming soon
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 07, 2024 06:20 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
PAGASA
|
weather
|
southwest monsoon
|
habagat
|
amihan
|
northeast monsoon
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.