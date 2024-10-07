Pacquiao says he supports programs of Marcos Jr. administration | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Pacquiao says he supports programs of Marcos Jr. administration
Pacquiao says he supports programs of Marcos Jr. administration
Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 07, 2024 11:14 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Manny Pacquiao
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
COC
|
Comelec
|
Commission on Elections
|
COC filing
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.