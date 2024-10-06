Las Piñas councilor files COC; describes congressional bid as 'David vs Goliath' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Las Piñas councilor files COC; describes congressional bid as 'David vs Goliath'
Las Piñas councilor files COC; describes congressional bid as 'David vs Goliath'
Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 06, 2024 04:44 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Halalan 2025
|
Commission on Elections
|
Las Pinas
|
Mark Anthony Santos
|
Cynthia Villar
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.