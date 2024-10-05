Party-list supporters march to Manila Hotel as nominees file candidacies | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Party-list supporters march to Manila Hotel as nominees file candidacies
Party-list supporters march to Manila Hotel as nominees file candidacies
Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 05, 2024 02:55 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Leila De Lima
|
VAT
|
TGP
|
Kaunlad Pinoy
|
Mamamayang Liberal
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.