Luis Campos files candidacy for Makati mayor | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Luis Campos files candidacy for Makati mayor

Luis Campos files candidacy for Makati mayor

Addie Cuadra, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Abby Binay
|
Nancy Binay
|
Luis Campos
|
Makati
|
| 2025 Elections
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.