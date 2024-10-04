SFA Manalo to raise alleged Chinese spying during the ASEAN Summit in Laos next week | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
SFA Manalo to raise alleged Chinese spying during the ASEAN Summit in Laos next week
SFA Manalo to raise alleged Chinese spying during the ASEAN Summit in Laos next week
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 04, 2024 03:54 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 04, 2024 04:03 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
China
|
ASEAN
|
Alice Guo
|
espionage
|
sleeper agent
|
Laos
|
Vientianne
|
Enrique Manalo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.