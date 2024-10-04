Enrile, Gigi Reyes, Napoles acquitted of plunder over PDAF scam | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Enrile, Gigi Reyes, Napoles acquitted of plunder over PDAF scam

Enrile, Gigi Reyes, Napoles acquitted of plunder over PDAF scam

ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 04, 2024 11:14 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Sandiganbayan
|
Juan Ponce Enrile
|
Gigi Reyes
|
Janet Napoles
|
pork barrel scam
|
PDAF
|
PDAF scams
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.