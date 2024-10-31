LIST: Palace announces regular holidays, special days in 2025 | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
LIST: Palace announces regular holidays, special days in 2025
LIST: Palace announces regular holidays, special days in 2025
Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 31, 2024 05:02 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 31, 2024 05:05 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Palace Palace
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
Holidays 2025
|
Special Non-Working Days 2025
|
Special Working Day 2025
|
EDSA People Power Anniversary 2025
|
Proclamation No. 727
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.