PNP to probe Duterte’s Senate admission on drug war | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PNP to probe Duterte’s Senate admission on drug war

PNP to probe Duterte’s Senate admission on drug war

Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
PRRD
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
war on drugs
|
senate hearing
|
PNP
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.