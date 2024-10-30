PNP to probe Duterte’s Senate admission on drug war | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PNP to probe Duterte’s Senate admission on drug war
PNP to probe Duterte’s Senate admission on drug war
Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 30, 2024 04:03 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
PRRD
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
war on drugs
|
senate hearing
|
PNP
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.