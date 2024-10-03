St. Gerrard boss claims Sotto demonizing construction firm 'for publicity' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

St. Gerrard boss claims Sotto demonizing construction firm 'for publicity'

St. Gerrard boss claims Sotto demonizing construction firm 'for publicity'

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Vico Sotto
|
Curlee Discaya
|
St. Gerrard General Contractor and Development Corporation
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.