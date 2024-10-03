St. Gerrard boss claims Sotto demonizing construction firm 'for publicity' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
St. Gerrard boss claims Sotto demonizing construction firm 'for publicity'
St. Gerrard boss claims Sotto demonizing construction firm 'for publicity'
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 04, 2024 01:15 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Vico Sotto
|
Curlee Discaya
|
St. Gerrard General Contractor and Development Corporation
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.