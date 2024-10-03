Lino Cayetano seeks creation of new district for EMBO barangays | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Lino Cayetano seeks creation of new district for EMBO barangays
Lino Cayetano seeks creation of new district for EMBO barangays
Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 03, 2024 09:29 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
2025 Halalan
|
ABSNews
|
Lino Cayetano
|
Taguig
|
Makati
|
EMBO
|
Dennis Almario
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.