Ex-PH Pres. Duterte: I have a death squad | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Ex-PH Pres. Duterte: I have a death squad
Ex-PH Pres. Duterte: I have a death squad
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 28, 2024 10:17 PM PHT
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
Davao Death Squad
|
Senate
|
Risa Hontiveros
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.