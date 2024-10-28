PHOTO: Victims protest as Duterte faces Senate hearing | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Victims protest as Duterte faces Senate hearing

Families and relatives of victims of the Duterte administration's drug war hold a protest in front of the Senate while former President Rodrigo Duterte makes an appearance before a Senate committee hearing investigating his war on drugs.
