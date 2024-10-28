DOJ dismisses Duterte's claim of 'rise in drug crimes' | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

DOJ dismisses Duterte's claim of 'rise in drug crimes'

DOJ dismisses Duterte's claim of 'rise in drug crimes'

Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Department of Justice
|
Jesus Crispin Remulla
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
drugs
|
crime
|
DOJ
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.