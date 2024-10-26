Miru Systems hands over printing machines to COMELEC | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Miru Systems hands over printing machines to COMELEC

Miru Systems hands over printing machines to COMELEC

Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Halalan 2025
|
elections
|
Comelec
|
Miru Systems
|
National Printing Office
|
George Erwin Garcia
|
2025 midterm elections
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.