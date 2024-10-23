FACT CHECK: Hindi super typhoon ang bagyong Kristine | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

FACT CHECK: Hindi super typhoon ang bagyong Kristine

FACT CHECK: Hindi super typhoon ang bagyong Kristine

ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group
Messenger
Clipboard
factcheck

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
bagyong Kristine
|
tropical storm
|
Kristine
|
super typhoon
|
weather
|
PAGASA
|
misinformation
|
disinformation
|
ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.