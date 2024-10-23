Ex-KOJC member recalls sexual abuse, months-long fasting 'to slowly kill me' | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Ex-KOJC member recalls sexual abuse, months-long fasting 'to slowly kill me'

Ex-KOJC member recalls sexual abuse, months-long fasting 'to slowly kill me'

Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
senator
|
KOJC
|
Quiboloy
|
Apollo Quiboloy
|
Pastor Apollo Quiboloy
|
crime
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.