SC issues TRO vs. Comelec on disqualification of candidates with Ombudsman cases | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
SC issues TRO vs. Comelec on disqualification of candidates with Ombudsman cases
SC issues TRO vs. Comelec on disqualification of candidates with Ombudsman cases
Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 22, 2024 05:48 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Comelec
|
ABSNews
|
Halalan 2025
|
2025 Elections
|
Supreme Court
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.